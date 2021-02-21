Iranian army produces domestic radar system

TEHRAN – Two home-grown defense products, namely the Bahman radar system and the Nejat mobile operating room, were unveiled on Saturday.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard, Commander of the Army's Khatam ol-Anbiya Air Defense Base, and Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari participated in the unveiling ceremony of the two indigenous defense products.

General Sabahi Fard said the Bahman radar system has been manufactured by Iranian specialists.

"One of the projects unveiled today is the Bahman radar system and its rival has not been seen anywhere in the world," Fars quoted Sabahi Fard as saying.

"One of the features of the Bahman radar system is that it is passive, which can detect and identify all conventional aircraft and drones with a very small cross-section," he added.

He announced, "The next project is the (Nejat) mobile operating room, which is self-tensile in all battlefields and critical situations, including floods and earthquakes, and carries out its mission automatically."

In June 2019, Iran unveiled a new home-made state-of-the-art missile defense system named “Khordad 15” which is equipped with passive phased array radar system for detecting fighter jets, stealth targets, and cruise missiles.

The missile defense system was unveiled in a ceremony participated by Defense Minister Amir Hatami and General Sabahi Fard in Tehran.

Elaborating on the features and capabilities of the defense shield, General Hatami said that it can trace targets, including fighter jets and enemy drones, 150km away and intercept them at a range of 120km.

In August 2019, Iran unveiled a locally upgraded radar system with a range of 400 km (250 miles) that could help defend against cruise and ballistic missiles and drones.

The national television showed the Falaq, a mobile radar, and a vehicle housing a control room.

“This system has high capabilities and can detect all types of cruise and ballistic missiles and drones,” Sabahi Fard said at the time

The Falaq is a phased-array radar system that can be incorporated into Iran’s larger integrated air defense, which includes an S-300 surface-to-air missile system that Russia delivered in 2016, state-run Press TV said.

“The (Falaq) system was developed in order to counter sanctions restricting access to spare parts of a previously foreign-developed system,” Press TV said on its website.

