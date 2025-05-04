Tehran slams Western complicity in Israel’s deadly repression of journalists in Gaza

TEHRAN – On World Press Freedom Day, Iran condemned the systematic killing of Palestinian journalists in Gaza, holding Israel and its Western allies—chiefly the United States—responsible for enabling a campaign of genocide and information suppression.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei offered a scathing critique of Israel's deliberate targeting of journalists in Gaza, noting the regime's actions are emboldened by unwavering Western support. "The Israeli apartheid regime could not have carried out such a systematic assault on journalists without the complicity of its backers, particularly the United States," Baghaei said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

Baghaei paid tribute to the bravery of Palestinian media workers who risked—and often lost—their lives while covering Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. "We honor over 200 journalists, photographers, and videographers who fell victim to the genocidal campaign they sought to unveil," he stated. "They were targeted for documenting the pain and suffering of Palestinians and for exposing the crimes of a colonial occupier."

The spokesman also reiterated Iran’s position that Western countries enabling Israel’s military operations share in the responsibility for the atrocities. “Those who support, defend, or remain silent in the face of Israeli war crimes—most notably the United States—must also be held accountable,” he declared.

His remarks come amid mounting international criticism of Israel’s treatment of journalists since the outbreak of its war on Gaza following October 7, 2023.

The Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, a U.S.-based think tank, reported that 232 journalists and media workers have been killed since the conflict began, with an average of 13 journalists dying each week in Israeli bombardments.

In addition to fatalities, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that 409 media professionals have been injured, 48 arrested, and 21 social media influencers killed. The same report noted that 28 journalist families were entirely wiped out and 44 homes belonging to media workers were destroyed. Damage to Gaza’s media infrastructure, including news agencies and broadcast facilities, is estimated at $400 million.

“These are not isolated incidents,” said Ismail al-Thawabta, head of Gaza’s media office. “This is a systematic attempt to silence the press and erase documentation of the genocide.”

Rights organizations including the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights have described the attacks as war crimes under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has submitted evidence to the ICC suggesting that the Israeli military intentionally targeted journalists.

The legal pressure intensified when ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced on May 20, 2024, that arrest warrants had been requested for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Earlier, on October 13, 2024, the IFJ and its global affiliates urged UNESCO to step up protection for journalists and push for de-escalation in the conflict. They warned that the continued targeting of media workers not only constitutes a humanitarian crisis but also undermines global efforts to preserve press freedom.