UN’s inaction in face of crimes against Yemenis shameful, unjustifiable: Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei has expressed deep sorrow over the massacre of Yemeni civilians, including innocent women and children, and the destruction of vital infrastructure in the country due to U.S. military air strikes, describing the attacks as examples of “aggression and war crimes”.

Baghaei said the inaction of the UN Security Council and other international bodies regarding these atrocities in Yemen are “shameful and unjustifiable”.

The spokesman also pointed to the massacre of hundreds of Palestinian women and children during the past few days in various areas of the Gaza Strip, saying those who back the Zionist regime militarily, financially, and politically are complicit in these crimes.

The simultaneous U.S. attacks on Yemen, that began during the administration of Democratic president Joe Biden, along with the intensification of genocide in Gaza leave no doubt about the joint American-Zionist conspiracy to weaken the Islamic Ummah and suppress any voice in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, Baghaei pointed out.

Baghaei said the Islamic Ummah share common responsibility to halt the crimes of the Zionist regime and U.S. aggressions against the Palestinian people and Islamic countries and called for comprehensive and effective action from Islamic governments and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to prevent these atrocious acts.

The United States struck targets in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Wednesday, Ansarallh-run Al Masirah TV reported, the latest in a wave of strikes carried out against the country as Yemen has said it will target ships linked to the Israeli regime for blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Three residents told Reuters that the strikes had hit the Al-Jarraf district of Sanaa, close to the city's airport.

The strikes also hit an under-construction occasions hall in a residential neighborhood in Al-Thawra directorate in Sanaa, injuring nine people, mostly women and children, Anees al-Asbahi, spokesperson for the Health Ministry said in a post on X.

Al Masirah said the strikes also targeted Al-Suwaidia directorate in Yemen's al-Bayda province in southern Yemen.

The U.S. began the current wave of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen last Saturday, killing at least 31 people in the biggest such operation since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.

Unfazed by the U.S. strikes and threats, Ansarallah have said they will escalate their attacks, including on Israel, in response to the U.S. campaign.

On Tuesday, Ansarallah said said they had fired a ballistic missile towards Israel and would expand their range of targets in that country in coming days in retaliation for renewed Israeli airstrikes in Gaza after weeks of relative calm.