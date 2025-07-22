DOE highlights role of experts in expanding environmental diplomacy

TEHRAN – The head of the Department of Environment (DOE), Shina Ansari, has highlighted the role of Iranian experts and their participation in international meetings in expanding environmental diplomacy, particularly in dealing with sand and dust storms (SDSs).

Enhancing synergy and effective cooperation among responsible organizations is essential for the management of the SDS phenomenon, IRIB quoted Ansari as saying.

Currently, the major sources of SDSs have to be prioritized, and agreements on environmental diplomacy, focusing on neighboring countries, have to be pursued, she noted.

Referring to the development of a comprehensive sand and dust plan, the official said the national document involves ten major strategies such as avoiding overexploitation of biological resources, enhancing preparedness in dealing with SDSs, as well as improving trust and social assets in affected areas.

Active diplomacy prerequisite for addressing transboundary SDSs

Referring to the fact that the sources of the SDSs impacting Iran are located outside the country, an official with the DOE has underlined the role of environmental diplomacy in managing climatic crises, particularly sand and dust storms.

Air pollution, sand and dust storms are global issues that need international cooperation to be addressed because their solutions transcend national borders, IRIB quoted Arman Khorsand as saying.

Underscoring the need for national and international cooperation, the official said Persian Gulf states are collaborating to mitigate and deal with water pollution, climate change, and sand and dust storms. More collaborative initiatives are also emerging, he added.

“Although the negative effects of climate change are increasing at rates faster than the effectiveness of measures taken to solve the problem, we should not refrain from playing a more effective and responsible role,” Khorsand noted.

Attributing dust phenomenon to the drought and reduced water resources, he said the drying of the Aral Sea, the Karakum Desert in Central Asia, and the deserts of China and Mongolia have turned them into hotspot sources of sand and dust storms, which are spreading to countries such as Korea and Japan.

Dust storms are major environmental challenges that adversely impact food security, human health, and the sustainable development process at national and regional levels.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued an order calling for the establishment of a specialized working group to address SDSs, which have turned into a significant public health concern in the country.

Highlighting the significance of preserving the environment, as a critical issue of the country, the president has ordered the establishment of a working group, consisting of experts, academics, representatives of ministries and executive agencies, to prepare and implement operational plans to combat the dust phenomenon, drawing on successful international experiences.

MT/MG



