Iran move up three spots in FIVB rankings

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s volleyball team moved up three places in the latest FIVB rankings, following their recent performance in the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

Under the guidance of Roberto Piazza, the team have risen to 13th place with 222.91 points.

Team Melli narrowly missed qualifying for the 2025 VNL final, finishing in eighth place.

Poland reclaimed the top spot in the world rankings with 374.10 points, followed by Italy (370.22), France (363.66), Brazil (359.23), and Japan (339.16).