Iran fall short to Poland: 2025 VNL Week 3

TEHRAN – Poland defeated Iran 3-2 (25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-8 ) in their opening match in the 2025 Volleyball National League (VNL) Week 3 Wednesday night.

Team Melli are scheduled to play China (Thursday), France (Saturday) and Bulgaria (Sunday).

The seven best-ranked national teams in each gender at the end of the Preliminary Phase and the host country of the Finals – Poland, for the women, and China, for the men -, will play single elimination matches over five days to determine the champions.

The host city of the VNL 2025 Men’s Finals will be the Chinese city of Ningbo. Between July 30 and August 3, matches will be held at the Ningo Beilun Sports and Art Center.

The participating teams in the VNL 2025 Finals will be confirmed over the next two weeks, when the final Preliminary Phase matches will be held.

The men compete in Gdańsk, Poland, Ljubljana, Slovenia, and Chiba from July 16-20.