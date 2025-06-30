VNL 2025: Iran’s youngsters make their mark

TEHRAN - The Iranian national volleyball team have demonstrated a balanced and promising performance in the first two weeks of the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL). With a young roster and the absence of some seasoned stars, Team Melli’s results reflect both the challenges of rebuilding and the potential for a bright future.

After eight matches, Iran hold an even record of four wins and four losses. While the results have not been flawless, signs of mental growth and tactical progress are evident, signaling a positive trajectory for Iranian volleyball.

Under head coach Roberto Piazza, the team have embarked on a rebuilding phase, focusing on integrating young talents such as Porya Hossein Khanzadeh, Arshia Behnezhad, and Bardia Saadat.

These players have not only showcased impressive technical skills but also brought a renewed energy and confidence to the squad, hinting at the emergence of Iran’s next generation of volleyball stars.

This youthful approach came with the unavoidable absence of two key veterans: Mohammad Mousavi and Milad Ebadipour. Their absence was felt particularly in leadership and composure during critical moments, pushing the coaching staff to emphasize teamwork and motivation among younger players.

*Key performances and close matches

Iran’s resilience has been one of the team’s strengths. The squad secured hard-fought 3-2 victories over Ukraine and the Netherlands, showing great determination and coordination.

Even in narrow defeats—such as the 2-3 loss to the U.S. after winning the first two sets, and a 1-3 loss to Germany where they lost a crucial 24-26 set—Iran maintained a competitive spirit.

These close results highlight areas for growth, especially in service errors and focus during decisive points.

However, the team’s services improved noticeably, with Hossein Khanzadeh emerging as one of the tournament’s top servers, sharing the lead with Germany’s Jan Philipp at 15 direct service points in the first two weeks.

Amin Esmaeilnezhad has been a key scorer, ranking 13th in total points with 100, while setter Behnezhad ranks eighth in successful sets with 141 assists, demonstrating solid playmaking abilities.

*Challenging Week 3

Iran now face a demanding Week 3 stage in Gdańsk, Poland, where they will compete against top-tier teams including Poland, Olympic champions France, China, and Bulgaria. This group represents a stern test for the team’s young core.

Success in the upcoming matches will depend on the continued development of these young talents, maintaining mental toughness, and minimizing errors in crucial moments.

With the growing confidence and experience of their players, Iran aim to solidify their standing and build momentum for the remainder of the league and future international competitions.