Iran prepare for VNL Week 3 in Gdansk amid challenges

TEHRAN - As Iran’s men's volleyball team concluded the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Week 2 on a high note, securing three victories and only suffering one loss, the team now face significant challenges ahead of their upcoming Week 3 matches in Gdansk, Poland.

The team's impressive performance earlier in the tournament has bolstered national pride and demonstrated their growing strength on the international stage. However, recent geopolitical tensions and injuries among key players threaten to disrupt their strong momentum.

One of the major issues confronting the team is the inability of players to travel to Iran. The ongoing Iran-Israel conflict has created complex diplomatic and logistical obstacles, preventing the players from returning to their home soil after about one month. This situation raises concerns about the mental health and morale of the athletes. Being unable to return home can weigh heavily on players' minds, potentially affecting their focus and performance in upcoming games.

Adding to the challenge are injuries sustained by some of Iran’s key players. Notably, Morteza Sharifi, a vital member of the squad, has suffered a foot injury, which might limit his mobility or sideline him during the matches. Injuries such as these can significantly weaken the team’s overall strength, especially during critical stages of the tournament.

Despite these hurdles, Iran are scheduled to face formidable opponents in Week 3, including Poland, France, Bulgaria, and China. These matches will be crucial for Iran’s standings in the tournament and will test the resilience and adaptability of the team. Facing powerhouse teams like Poland and France requires not only tactical prowess but also mental resilience—qualities that Iran have demonstrated throughout this tournament.

Coaches and team officials are likely working hard to support the players, focusing on mental preparedness and strategic adjustments to compensate for any absences. The team’s leadership understands that overcoming both mental and physical setbacks is essential for maintaining their competitive edge.

Ultimately, Iran’s volleyball team have proven themselves as a resilient and talented squad throughout the VNL. While the challenges ahead are significant, the players’ determination and team spirit will be key to navigating this difficult phase. Fans across Iran and around the world will be watching closely, hoping that their heroes can perform strongly in Poland and continue their impressive run in the tournament.