Iran edge Netherlands in 2025 VNL

TEHRAN – Determined to secure their third win in Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), Iran defeated the Netherlands 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-9) on Sunday.

Amin Esmaeilnezhad led Iran with 21 points, while Michiel Ahyi scored 22 points for the Netherlands.

Team Melli had previously defeated Serbia and Argentina but faced a loss to Germany.

The Persians face a challenging Week 3, where they will compete against VNL leaders Poland, Olympic champions France, China, and Bulgaria.