Morteza Sharifi to miss reminder of 2025 VNL Week 2

TEHRAN – Iran outside hitter Morteza Sharifi will be absent from matches against Germany and the Netherlands in Week 2 of the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

Sharifi sustained an ankle injury during the match against Argentina, which Team Melli won 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22). His absence is a significant loss for the Iranian volleyball team.

Team Melli is scheduled to face Germany and the Netherlands on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League is the seventh edition of the FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League, an annual men's international volleyball tournament.