Iran defeat Serbia in 2025 VNL Week 2

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Serbia 3-1 (25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23) in their opening match of the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Week 2 on Wednesday.

Amin Esmaeilnezhad led Iran with 31 points, while Drazen Luburić scored 18 points.

Roberto Piazza’s men will face Argentina on June 27 and Germany and the Netherlands in the following days.

In the 2025 Volleyball Nations League, each of the 18 participating teams will play a total of 12 matches during the pool stage. These matches will be distributed across three of the nine pools, and the competition will take place over three weeks. The pool stage format means each team will compete against a subset of the other teams in the tournament, with the results contributing to an overall preliminary table.