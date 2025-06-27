Iran defeat Argentina in 2025 VNL

TEHRAN – Iran delivered yet another victory in the men’s Volleyball Nations League 2025, this time against Argentina.

Team Melli beat Argentina 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22) in Belgrade, Serbia in Week 2 on Friday.

Morteza Sharifi scored 14 points for Iran, while Pablo Sergio Koukartsev collected 18 points for Argentina.

Iran had defeated Serbia 3-1 on Wednesday.

Roberto Piazza’s team are scheduled to play Germany and the Netherlands on Saturday and Sunday.