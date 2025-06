Iran setters Behnezhad and Karimi doubt for 2025 VNL Week 2

TEHRAN - Arshia Behnezhad and Javad Karimi will likely miss the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Week 2.

Behnezhad suffered a foot injury in the match against Slovenia in Week 1 and Karimi sustained a finger injury during the trainings.

Iran's national volleyball team, known as "Team Melli", will meet Serbia in their opening match in Week 2 on June 25.

Roberto Piazza’s men are also scheduled to face Argentina on June 27 and Germany and the Netherlands in the following days.

Iran lost to Brazil, the U.S., and Slovenia and edged past Ukraine in Week 1.

Iran sit 14th in the 18-team table with four points.