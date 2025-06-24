Iran aim for strong start in 2025 VNL Week 2

TEHRAN – Iran will begin Week 2 of the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) with a match against Serbia.

Roberto Piazza’s men are also scheduled to face Argentina on June 27 and Germany and the Netherlands in the following days.

Iran lost to Brazil, the U.S., and Slovenia and edged past Ukraine in Week 1.

Iran sit 14th in the 18-team table with four points.

In the 2025 Volleyball Nations League, each of the 18 participating teams will play a total of 12 matches during the pool stage. These matches will be distributed across three of the nine pools, and the competition will take place over three weeks. The pool stage format means each team will compete against a subset of the other teams in the tournament, with the results contributing to an overall preliminary table.