TEHRAN – Iran outside spiker Morteza Sharifi set a new record in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Saturday night.

He hit a spike at 139 km/h in the match against France, where Team Melli lost 3-0.

The fastest spike in volleyball history was attributed to Wilfredo Leon and Matey Kaziyski, who hit a spike at 135.6 and 132 km/h, respectively.