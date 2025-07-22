Piazza brings new energy to Iran’s volleyball

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s volleyball team have showcased a strong and inspiring performance in the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL), marking a notable rise in the global volleyball landscape.

Under the leadership of Italian coach Roberto Piazza, Team Melli climbed three spots in the latest FIVB world rankings to reach 13th place with 222.91 points, a significant improvement reflecting their steady progress.

Throughout the 2025 VNL preliminary phase, Iran played a total of 12 matches, securing 6 wins and 6 losses, accumulating 19 points.

This performance placed them ahead of traditionally strong volleyball nations such as the U.S., Argentina, and Germany. Despite this success, the team narrowly missed qualifying for the VNL final round, finishing 8th, just outside the cutoff due to the automatic qualification of hosts nation China.

Iran’s final match in Week 3 was a dominant straight-sets victory (25-17, 25-17, 25-16) against Bulgaria, led by Amin Esmaeilnezhad who scored 18 points. This win underscored the team’s capacity to compete strongly at the highest level.

However, narrow defeats and tough competition from other teams, including a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Slovenia and a close match against powerhouses France, ultimately prevented Iran’s progression to the knockout stages.

The 2025 VNL season has been a testing ground for the young and dynamic Iranian squad. With an average team age of just 23.8 years, coach Piazza has brought new energy to Iran’s volleyball by focusing on young players, teamwork, and tactical discipline. The absence of veteran stars like Milad Ebadipour and Seyed Mohammad Mousavi posed challenges, but emerging talents stepped up, signaling a bright future for the national team.

Despite the disappointment of missing the finals, the team’s upward trajectory in the FIVB rankings and competitive spirit offer hope.

The rigorous international exposure gained during the VNL will serve as invaluable experience ahead of the 2025 World Championship, where Iran aim to further improve their standing.

The federation officials, players, and fans remain optimistic. As team captain and volleyball federation representatives highlight, the goal was never immediate qualification but gradual, sustainable progress.

The commitment to a long-term vision, including a strategic path toward the 2028 Olympics, demonstrates Iran’s ambition to regain their position among volleyball’s elite.

In summary, the 2025 Volleyball Nations League was a season of growth, resilience, and hope for Iran’s men’s volleyball. While the journey to the finals ended just short, the renewed energy, tactical improvements, and the young squad’s determination promise an exciting future ahead for Team Melli and their passionate supporters.