Power infrastructure projects worth $120m launched in northern Iran

TEHRAN - Iran’s Energy Ministry has inaugurated 26 major electricity infrastructure projects in the northern province of Mazandaran, aiming to boost the reliability and capacity of the regional power grid.

The projects, valued at around 60 trillion rials (approximately $120 million), include the construction and upgrade of power transmission lines, high- and medium-voltage substations, distributed generation units, and smart grid infrastructure.

Among the key initiatives are the expansion of transmission and distribution networks, the development of several new substations across the province, and the launch of locally-developed smart dispatch centers for grid monitoring and control.

New small-scale power plants were also added with private sector participation to diversify electricity supply.

Officials said the projects are designed to enhance energy security, support sustainable development, and help position Mazandaran as a future energy hub in northern Iran.

The head of Mazandaran and Golestan Regional Electricity Company emphasized the use of artificial intelligence and innovation in the implementation process, calling the initiatives a model for transforming Iran’s electricity sector.

EF/MA