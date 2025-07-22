Automobile Museum of Iran launches special detailing workshop

TEHRAN – The Automobile Museum of Iran, also known as the Historical Car Museum of Iran, will host its first workshop on professional car detailing and preservation starting August 24.

The workshop, organized by the museum’s Classic Car Restoration College, will focus on detailing, a specialized cleaning method important for maintaining both regular and historical vehicles. The training emphasizes careful preservation of original parts and prevention of corrosion in classic cars.

According to the public relations office of the Defeine Museum Group, the workshop will be conducted under the supervision of the International Council of Museums and the Automobile Museum of Iran.

“The program aims to promote proper care standards for historical automobiles to preserve their authenticity.”

Earlier in May, the country’s first specialized college dedicated to the restoration of classic cars was inaugurated at the Automobile Museum, which is affiliated with the Dafineh Museum Group and operating under the Mostazafan Foundation.

The prestigious museum is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the country’s rich automotive heritage. It houses a collection of rare and vintage vehicles, highlighting the evolution of automobiles in Iran and around the world. It also serves as an educational center for car enthusiasts and professionals, offering workshops and programs focused on classic car restoration and maintenance.

AM