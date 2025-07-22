Annual manufacturing of washing machines increases 9.6%

TEHRAN- Manufacturing of washing machines in Iran has risen 9.6 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1403 (ended on March 20), as compared to the preceding year, Tasnim news agency reported.

As reported, 1.846 million washing machines have been manufactured in 1403, while the figure was 1.684 million in 1402.

As stated by the secretary general of Iran’s National Home Appliance Manufacturers Association, the association is drafting a strategic export plan as its top priority for the year, aiming to lift the industry out of prolonged stagnation.

Nasrin Ojaghi told state broadcaster IRIB that addressing the home appliance sector’s core challenges—including foreign currency allocation, import registration delays, and weak domestic demand—requires unified action among industry stakeholders.

“In the current difficult climate, solidarity within the industry is essential to find joint solutions,” Ojaghi said.

She said the association is holding talks with relevant authorities to resolve the sector’s bottlenecks. “We view export development as the key path out of the recession, and the strategic export roadmap will serve as our guide,” she added.

Ojaghi noted ongoing negotiations with Iran’s customs office and the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade to streamline export procedures.

“With policymakers now having a clearer understanding of the industry’s situation, there is greater potential for effective cooperation,” she said, emphasizing that collective action is needed to overcome the barriers facing the domestic appliance sector.

