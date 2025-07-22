Women's wheelchair basketball aim for a medal in Nagoya: coach

TEHRAN – The head coach of the national women's wheelchair basketball team, Azadeh Sadat Moeini, expressed hope that the team will secure a medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games.

The women's wheelchair basketball team have recently concluded their preparatory camp and are set to resume training in the next two weeks.

The team are getting ready for the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya.

In an exclusive interview with Tehran Times, Moeini stated: “We finished our second preparatory camp last week, and the third camp will be held from Aug. 5 to 15. These camps are focused on preparing for the Nagoya Asian Para Games, but before that, we will participate in the 2025 IWBF Asia-Oceania Championships, which will be held in Thailand this November.”

“We are striving to perform well in the IWBF Asia-Oceania Championships, and we see this competition as a valuable opportunity to prepare for Nagoya. The team are in good condition, and new players have been added to the squad. We are working to bring them up to the desired level before the Games," she added.

Iran's team finished in fourth place at the previous edition in Hangzhou. Moeini hopes to improve the team's performance in the upcoming tournament.

“We are doing our utmost to perform better than in the previous edition. I believe that with our ongoing progress, we can reach the podium in Nagoya,” Moeini said.

How will the women's national wheelchair basketball team qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics?

"Our efforts to secure a quota for the Paralympics will begin after Nagoya. Once the Asian Para Games are over, we will focus on earning the qualification spot. We have missed one opportunity to participate in these games before, and next year, we will also compete in the World Championships for this qualification,” Moeini concluded.