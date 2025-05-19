Iraqi FM urges stability, inclusivity in Syria

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has emphasized the critical need for stability, security, and an inclusive political process in Syria following the downfall of Bashar al-Assad’s government, stating that all groups and factions must be involved in shaping the Arab nation’s future.

“We need stability, security, and an inclusive political process in Syria. When we talk about an inclusive political process, we mean the presence of representatives of all groups and components of society in the process, as the ultimate goal is stability in Syria,” Hussein noted on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum on Monday.

The top Iraqi diplomat underlined that the restoration of stability in Syria is impossible without an inclusive political process, because such a process can protect Syrian society and prevent foreign interventions.