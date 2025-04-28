Detention of Iranian citizens in France violates freedom of expression: Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the detention of Iranian citizens in France, calling the actions a violation of freedom of expression and urging French authorities to resolve the matter promptly.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei expressed serious concern over the detention of Iranian citizen Mahdieh Esfandiari and another Iranian citizen in Paris, describing the arrests as a violation of freedom of expression and a form of complicity with crimes occurring in the region.

Baghaei said Tehran had formally raised the issue with French authorities and pursued it through relevant diplomatic channels. He announced that Iran had secured agreement for a consular meeting with Esfandiari and called on the French government to swiftly clarify the situation.

"Our citizens have committed no crime other than expressing their emotions regarding the atrocities currently unfolding in the region," Baghaei stressed.

Responding to a question about Iran's broader efforts to protect its nationals abroad, Baghaei emphasized that the Foreign Ministry considers it a duty to follow up on any challenges faced by Iranian citizens internationally. "We are pleased that a step has been taken in Ms. Esfandiari’s case, and we expect France to honor its international human rights obligations," he said.

‘Iran committed to red lines in negotiations’

Baghaei outlined Tehran’s diplomatic activities, stressed adherence to national interests, and responded to recent international developments.

He emphasized that no details of any negotiation would be finalized unless Iran’s overarching framework and red lines are strictly observed. “We will seriously uphold our red lines,” he noted.

Highlighting Iran’s diplomatic outreach, Baghaei said Iran’s extensive dialogue with neighboring countries and JCPOA parties demonstrates the country’s goodwill and constructive intentions. He expressed hope that European countries would adopt a positive role in ongoing discussions.

Regarding the scheduling of further negotiations, Baghaei said timing would be determined by mutual agreement, reaffirming Iran’s seriousness in pursuing talks aimed at lifting sanctions that have targeted the Iranian people.

Reviewing the past week’s diplomatic activities, Baghaei highlighted the Foreign Minister’s trips to China and Russia, during which intensive consultations were held regarding developments in Gaza and the West Bank. "Unfortunately, the genocide in Gaza continues with increasing brutality," he said, adding that nearly 300 innocent people were killed there last week alone. He criticized the international community for failing the humanitarian test, blaming American and certain Western support for Israel.

‘Access to Iranian assets abroad a key demand of talks’

Baghaei stressed that unfreezing Iran’s assets abroad is an essential part of ongoing negotiations.

He said Tehran is relying on expert consultations during the process, including seasoned economic and nuclear specialists, and will insist on full access to the nation's frozen funds.

‘European countries not ousted from talks’

Baghaei rejected claims that Iran sought to exclude European countries from diplomatic efforts, saying, “Their absence is a result of their own decisions, not Iran’s.”

‘Iran-China relations a model of respectful partnership’

In response to Western criticisms of Iran’s growing relations with China, Baghaei said Iran’s partnership with Beijing is based on mutual respect and shared interests, contrasting it with the destabilizing role of Western powers in the region. “China’s engagement has been constructive, while certain Western countries have been complicit in genocide and regional interventions,” he said.

‘IAEA technical delegation visits Tehran’

Baghaei confirmed the arrival of a technical delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Tehran, following agreements reached during Director General Rafael Grossi’s recent talks with Iranian officials.

Discussions will focus on remaining safeguards issues. “We expect the Agency to act professionally and steer clear of political behavior,” he stressed.

‘Iran values its long-standing relations with both India and Pakistan’

Addressing recent tensions between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in India, Baghaei expressed sympathy with the Indian people and emphasized that Iran values its long-standing relations with both countries. "We hope tensions subside; we do not welcome instability between these two important Asian neighbors," he said, noting that both the President and Foreign Minister had reached out to their counterparts.

‘Tehran, Baku relations on path of progress’

Baghaei described President Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Azerbaijan as highly significant, noting that months of preparation had gone into the trip. He said the visit would open a new chapter in bilateral relations and stressed the importance of stability in the South Caucasus.

‘Iran-Africa Summit and Iran Expo highlight economic potential’

Baghaei praised the successful organization of the Iran-Africa Summit and Iran Expo, where over 100 countries participated.

He said the events showcased Iran’s economic and technological capabilities and strengthened ties with African nations, although greater potential remains to be tapped.