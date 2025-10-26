Malaysians protest Trump's support for Israel during ASEAN summit

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's visit for the 47th ASEAN Summit, voicing strong opposition to his administration's unwavering support for Israel’s war on Gaza.

The protests, organized by various non-governmental organizations, commenced in the morning at Dataran Merdeka (Independence Square), where participants waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as “Free, Free Palestine.”

Many wore keffiyehs and held placards condemning genocide in Gaza.

Asma Hanim Mahoud, who traveled 300 kilometers from Kelantan to attend the rally, expressed her outrage, telling Al Jazeera, “People who have a conscience know that Trump is a genocide enabler. Without him, Israel cannot kill all the children and people in Gaza. It’s not rocket science.”

Later in the day, approximately 200 protesters reconvened at Ampang Park, near the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, where the summit was being held. Under heavy police presence, the demonstration remained largely peaceful.

Some protesters threw shoes at effigies of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, symbolizing their disdain for U.S. policies perceived as enabling Israeli aggression.

The protests reflect discontent in Malaysia, a Muslim-majority nation, over Washington's support for Israel’s war on Gaza, which has resulted in over 68,000 Palestinians killed and more than 170,000 wounded, the majority women and children.

In the backdrop of these demonstrations, President Trump attended the ASEAN Summit, where he oversaw the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord between Cambodia and Thailand.

The agreement aims to de-escalate tensions along their shared border, involving measures such as the withdrawal of heavy weapons and the establishment of an ASEAN Observer Team to monitor the ceasefire.

Additionally, Trump announced trade agreements with Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam, focusing on sectors like critical minerals and rare earth elements.

Despite these diplomatic engagements, the protests underscore regional unease with U.S. foreign policy, particularly its stance on Gaza.