Iran mourns Pakistani workers killed in terror attack

TEHRAN – The Iranian embassy in Islamabad has issued a strong condemnation of what it called a "cowardly and inhumane attack" that claimed the lives of eight Pakistani citizens in Iran's southeastern Sistan-and-Baluchestan province.

Deeply saddened by the loss of life, the embassy stated on Sunday that terrorism poses a shared threat to the entire region. It blamed "treacherous elements" supported by international terrorism for seeking to destabilize peace and security.

The statement further emphasized the urgent need for all nations to unite against terrorism and extremism, which have tragically taken countless lives over the years.

The eight Pakistani nationals were reportedly killed on Saturday when unidentified gunmen targeted their workshop in a village in Sistan-and-Baluchestan. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson has stated that they are in contact with Iranian officials and awaiting further details about the tragic incident, according to IRNA.

Also reacting to the terror act, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei described the attack as a "criminal act that is contrary to all Islamic principles and legal and humanitarian norms." He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan, during this difficult time.

Baghaei assured that the relevant security and judicial authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are fully committed to identifying those responsible for this heinous crime. He emphasized that justice will be pursued relentlessly against the perpetrators and instigators of such acts of violence.

The spokesman also condemned all forms of terrorism, calling it an "ominous phenomenon" that must be addressed through national and regional cooperation. He reiterated Iran's readiness to enhance collaboration and coordination with neighboring countries to combat terrorism effectively.

Iran and Pakistan have been grappling with cross-border terrorism for several years now. Intelligence shows the groups are mostly supported by Israel.