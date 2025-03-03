Iranian envoy expresses solidarity after deadly blast at Pakistani religious school

TEHRAN – Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghaddam, visited Darul Uloom Haqqania, a prominent religious seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, to express his condolences following a deadly terrorist attack that took place last Friday, March 1.

The attack claimed the life of Maulana Hamid ul Haq, the head of the institution, and left multiple casualties.

During his visit, Ambassador Moghaddam met with Maulana Abdul Haq Sani, the son of the slain cleric, and conveyed Iran’s deep sympathies to the grieving family and the religious community. Accompanied by a delegation, he emphasized Iran’s condemnation of the act of terror and reiterated Tehran’s unwavering support for Pakistan in combating extremism.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also issued a strong statement denouncing the attack, which occurred during Friday prayers at the religious school. Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the violence, offering condolences to the victims’ families, the people, and the government of Pakistan. He also wished a swift recovery for those injured.

Baqaei reaffirmed Iran’s firm stance against terrorism and violent extremism, stressing that such atrocities demand a unified regional response. He called for greater cooperation among neighboring countries to dismantle terrorist networks and eliminate the financial and logistical support behind these heinous acts.

The attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania has sparked widespread condemnation, with religious and political leaders in Pakistan calling for swift justice. The seminary, one of the country’s most influential religious institutions, has been at the center of theological and political discourse for decades. Authorities in Pakistan have vowed to bring those responsible to justice and strengthen security measures to prevent future attacks.