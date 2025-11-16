Bombing and coming winter worsen plight of Gaza survivors

TEHRAN — Israeli strikes and bitter cold are driving Palestinians into deeper hardship as humanitarian needs surge.

Renewed Israeli air raids struck several Gaza neighborhoods, breaching the so-called ceasefire and compounding the difficulties faced by displaced families.

The Israeli occupation forces targeted locations near the so-called “Yellow Zone,” which remains under the regime’s military control. Helicopters bombed northern Rafah, and additional strikes hit east of Khan Younis and Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood. Medical staff at the Nasser Medical Complex said three Palestinians were killed in the Khan Younis attack.

People living close to the so-called “Yellow Zone” say life has become extremely unstable. Residents say the regime’s military continues to demolish homes. One person living only a few yards from the zone said conditions keep getting worse because they never know when the next strike will happen.

At the same time, Gaza is facing the coming winter that is creating a new humanitarian crisis. Heavy rain and cold temperatures have flooded makeshift tents and damaged shelters where many displaced Palestinians are staying. Aid groups say the Zionist regime is blocking the entry of tents, blankets, and other basic winter supplies, leaving families without protection.

Several displacement sites are now flooded because they sit lower than surrounding areas, causing water to rush into tents from every direction. Families are dealing with soaked mattresses, wet clothing, and rising water inside their shelters. Some tents have collapsed due to the rain. Those staying in damaged buildings say water is leaking through ceilings and walls, and they are afraid the structures could collapse.

A displaced woman living in a flooded tent told Al Jazeera she had reached “exhaustion” after spending all morning trying to remove water from her shelter. She explained that she is a widow with no relatives to help her and that she feels completely alone. “I just need help,” she said, describing how her children have no winter clothes or blankets.

Aid organizations warn that the flooding increases the risk of illness because people cannot keep their bedding or clothes dry. They also say families lack plastic sheets, heating fuel, and other materials needed to stay warm. Along Gaza’s coast, some tents have been washed away by strong tides, forcing families to relocate again.

This is the third winter since the U.S.-backed Israeli genocidal campaign, in which many Palestinians are living in temporary shelters that cannot withstand rain or cold. Conditions are getting worse as winter approaches and heavy rain fall sweeps the besieged Palestinian territory. Aid groups warn that children are sleeping in wet clothing and low temperatures, and many families have no way to stay warm.

Even though some areas are experiencing fewer explosions than before, the crisis is far from over. Airstrikes continue, the humanitarian situation is becoming more severe, and essential aid remains restricted. Under the control of the Israeli occupation regime, and with vital supplies limited, families in Gaza are entering winter with almost no protection and very little hope for relief.

