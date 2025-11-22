UN warns 1.1 million in Gaza tents face winter storms, flooding risk

More than 200 makeshift displacement sites housing hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza face severe flooding risk this winter, Al Jazeera reported Saturday, citing the latest UN humanitarian assessment.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian Territory reported that 214 active sites are at particularly high risk of flooding due to their locations and poor conditions.

Last week, thousands of tents in Gaza were damaged due to floods, as temperatures plunged due to winter conditions. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently sheltering across 925 displacement sites throughout the Strip, with 1.1 million in vulnerable makeshift camps.

Only three of Gaza’s 590 health facilities are fully functional, while just 18 of 36 hospitals remain operational.

An electricity disruption cut water production at the Southern Gaza Desalination Plant by one-third this week, compounding the crisis as winter weather intensifies.

Between October 10 and November 20, approximately 100,000 aid pallets entered Gaza, but only 87,500 were collected for distribution.