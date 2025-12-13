Iran, Kazakhstan private sectors sign 9 co-op agreements during Astana visit

TEHRAN – Private-sector representatives from Iran and Kazakhstan signed nine cooperation agreements during a visit by a trade delegation from the Iran Chamber of Commerce to Astana, aimed at expanding bilateral business ties.

The delegation, led by ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh, included chamber officials and business representatives from engineering services, agriculture, food industries, mining and mineral sectors. Participants held B2B meetings with Kazakh counterparts to explore joint projects.

Iranian delegation accompanied President Masoud Pezeshkian in his visit to Kazakhstan during which the two countries Joint Economic Committee meeting also convened.

The Iran Chamber of Commerce signed three memorandums of cooperation, including two with KazTrade and the Kazakhstan Trade Development Council and one with the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken, covering trade data exchange, business delegations, logistics and green freight transport.

Six additional agreements were signed between Iranian and Kazakh companies in sectors including agriculture, mining, copper production and food processing. One of the deals is valued at more than $1 billion.

An Iran-Kazakhstan business conference convened in the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday, with the presidents of both countries, senior ministers, private sector officials, and business delegations from the two countries in attendance, seeking to deepen commercial ties.

Officials from Kazakhstan’s National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and representatives of Iranian and Kazakh companies also attended the event.

Speaking at the conference, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran aims to build a stable network of cooperation and mutual investment between the private sectors of the two countries, calling the Central Asian nation a strategic partner.

ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh, for his part, outlined four key obstacles to Iran–Kazakhstan trade and called for joint planning and stronger private-sector involvement to remove them. He said completion of the North–South Corridor infrastructure should be a top priority.

He said the current bilateral trade of roughly three hundred and fifty million dollars could grow several-fold in the short term, given existing potential and political backing.

Hassanzadeh said the presence of senior officials at the forum underscored shared determination to expand economic ties, noting Kazakhstan’s importance as a major Central Asian economy and strategic partner.

He said proximity, stable political ties, and opportunities in energy, agriculture, mining, Caspian shipping, petrochemicals, metals, food industries, engineering services, and pharmaceuticals provide a strong basis for deeper cooperation.

EF/MA