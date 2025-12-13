Aluminum ingot production exceeds 410,000 tons in 8 months

TEHRAN - Production of aluminum ingot in Iran reached 411,351 tons in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (October 23-November 21), according to the data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

According to the IMIDRO’s report, the aluminum ingot output in the eight-month period shows a three-percent rise from the production in the same period of time in the last year, which was 400,425 tons.

As the organization has reported, among the country’s four major producers, South Aluminum Corporation (SALCO) had the best performance in the mentioned eight months, producing 173,108 tons of aluminum ingots, followed by Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) producing 114,011 tons, Almahdi Aluminum Company producing 103,922 tons, and Iran Alumina Company producing 20,310 tons of ingots.

Aluminum ingots is non-ferrous product that is produced by pouring molten aluminum into special molds. These molds come in a variety of sizes and shapes, and the ingots created by this variety have different types in appearance. Today, aluminum is the second most widely used metal in the world after iron.

The continued growth in production in the aluminum chain indicates a stable supply of raw materials and improved productivity in the downstream industries of this sector.

As the organization has previously reported, the production of aluminum ingot in Iran reached 307,386 tons in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22).

Based on the mentioned report, among the country’s four major producers, South Aluminum Corporation (SALCO) had the best performance in the mentioned six months, producing 127,475 tons of aluminum ingots, followed by Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) producing 85,265 tons, Almahdi Aluminum Company producing 76,393 tons, and Iran Alumina Company producing 15,863 tons of ingots.

IMIDRO is a major state-owned holding company active in the mining sector in Iran. It has eight major companies and 55 operational subsidiaries active in steel, aluminum, copper, cement, and mineral exploitation fields.

