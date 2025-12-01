Israeli forces storm Bethlehem, detain over 40 Palestinians

Israeli forces detained 44 Palestinians on Monday in the towns of Beit Fajjar and al-Ubeidiya in the Bethlehem Governorate, WAFA reported.

The outlet cited security sources saying that Israeli troops stormed Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, in large numbers, raided and searched several homes, detained 40 residents, interrogated them on the spot, and then released them.

Israeli forces also detained four Palestinians in al-Ubeidiya, east of Bethlehem, and interrogated them after raiding and searching their homes.