Palestinian prisoners subjected to ‘severe torture’ under Israeli detention

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said the terrible health conditions in which Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons indicate a pattern of torture and abuse until the very last moments.

“All prisoners and detainees were released under appalling conditions by the Israeli occupation forces, who also stormed their homes and locations designated to receive and celebrate their release. They attacked family gatherings, suppressing them with tear gas and bullets and injuring some people,” the Geneva-based organization said, Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli violations “turned into a systematic policy of retaliation against all Palestinian prisoners and detainees” who were subjected to “severe torture, intentional starvation, and prolonged solitary confinement as part of punitive measures that ramped up brutally after the events in the Gaza Strip”, it added.