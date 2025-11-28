Israeli troops execute two surrendering Palestinians in Jenin

Shocking video verified by multiple human rights monitors shows Israeli forces shooting dead two unarmed Palestinian men at point-blank range Thursday after the pair emerged from a building in Jenin with hands raised and shirts lifted in clear surrender.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health named the victims as Al-Muntasir Billah Mahmoud Qassem Abdullah, 26, and Yousef Ali Yousef Asa’sa, 37.

Israeli troops immediately seized and withheld their bodies, a recurring practice that prevents independent forensic examination.



The United Nations Human Rights Office condemned the killings as “brazen summary executions,” stating they fit a “chilling pattern” of unlawful lethal force. Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence described the footage as evidence of grave breaches of international law.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose ministry oversees the unit responsible, celebrated the officers on X, declaring they “acted exactly as expected” and that “terrorists must die.”

The Palestinian Authority labeled the incident a “brutal war crime,” while Hamas called it part of a deliberate campaign of extermination in the occupied territory.

Thursday’s executions unfolded amid Israel’s sharpest escalation in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, which has seen more than 1,000 Palestinians killed and thousands detained.

Recent days alone witnessed the arrest of roughly 60 people in Tubas Governorate—many of them children or former prisoners—accompanied by widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure.

In the Jenin refugee camp, military bulldozers have begun leveling structures, while Save the Children reports entire communities confined indoors, denying over 700 children access to schooling and protection services.

Internal Israeli military investigations into soldier misconduct almost never result in prosecution, reinforcing what many observers call a culture of impunity.