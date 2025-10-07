Terrorists kill two servicemen in western Iran, IRGC vows reprisal coming

TEHRAN – Two servicemen of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) were martyred and three others wounded in a terrorist attack on Monday night targeting an IRGC operational base in the western province of Kordestan.

According to the Public Information Office of the IRGC’s Kordestan Division, the assailant attacked the base using a hand grenade in the county of Sarvabad, located in the southwestern part of the province.

The fallen servicemen were identified as Alireza Valizadeh, a cleric, and Ayyoub Shiri, a member of the Basij volunteer forces stationed at the outpost. The injured personnel were transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

In a statement released following the incident, the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base of the IRGC Ground Forces expressed condolences to the families and comrades of the martyrs, stressing that the perpetrators of the attack would face a firm response.

“This act of hostility will not go unanswered,” the statement read. “The self-sold and mercenary elements of counterrevolutionary groups behind this cowardly assault will receive a decisive response from our forces.”

The statement, issued on Tuesday, also noted that the attack occurred at dusk on Monday, when armed terrorists launched an assault on one of the IRGC’s operational posts in Sarvabad County. It added that the two servicemen stationed there were martyred during the exchange.

The IRGC’s Kordestan Division condemned the “merciless terrorists” responsible for the attack, describing them as agents of “global arrogance,” a term often used by Iranian officials to refer to the United States and its allies.

Expressing “deep sorrow and grief,” the Corps praised the martyrs’ dedication and sacrifice, saying their courage had played a vital role in maintaining the “exemplary security” prevailing across the country.

“The martyrdom and wounding of these valiant IRGC members is further proof of this truth,” the statement added, offering condolences to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the victims’ families, and the Iranian nation.

These terrorist incidents — particularly in border provinces like Kordestan and Sistan and Baluchestan — are linked to foreign intelligence agencies seeking to destabilize the country.

The latest assault comes weeks after Iranian security forces killed at least eight terrorists in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province who were involved in an earlier attack that left five law enforcement officers dead in the Daman District of Iranshahr County.

The IRGC reaffirmed its commitment to continue defending national security, warning that any aggression against Iran’s people and borders will be met with swift and decisive retaliation.