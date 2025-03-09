Iran condemns Canada’s new sanctions as ‘unlawful and politically motivated’

TEHRAN – Tehran has strongly condemned the latest round of Canadian sanctions against Iran, calling them deceitful, unlawful, and a blatant violation of international law.

In a statement on Sunday, Issa Kameli, Assistant to the Foreign Minister and Director General for the Americas Department at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, denounced the sanctions as illegitimate and an infringement on the rights of the Iranian people. He argued that such actions make the Canadian government internationally accountable for violating fundamental human rights.

“The new sanctions imposed by Canada against Iran under the pretext of human rights are a politically motivated and deceptive move that contradicts the principles of the United Nations Charter and international trade laws,” Kameli stated.

The Canadian government announced the fresh sanctions on Friday, targeting seven Iranian individuals and entities. Ottawa alleged that these individuals and organizations were linked to networks involved in the production of weapons purportedly supplied to Russia for use in the ongoing war in Ukraine. Canada further justified the measures by citing Iran’s alleged role in "gross human rights violations" and destabilizing activities in the region.

According to the Canadian Foreign Ministry, these sanctions align with similar measures imposed by Canada’s Western allies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

Responding to the accusations, Kameli vehemently rejected the claims of Iranian involvement in the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing that repeating falsehoods does not make them true. He reiterated Tehran’s position of neutrality, reaffirming that Iran has no role in the Russia-Ukraine war and advocating for diplomatic negotiations as the only viable path to resolving the conflict.

Kameli also criticized Canada’s human rights record, accusing the country of being complicit in Israel’s genocide and war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza. He urged Canadian officials to take responsibility for their involvement in such atrocities rather than leveling baseless accusations against Iran.

Furthermore, Kameli highlighted Canada’s historical and ongoing mistreatment of Indigenous populations, noting their systemic human rights abuses. He suggested that Canadian authorities should focus on addressing their own domestic and international failures before attempting to police other nations.

Iran has long been subjected to Western sanctions, which escalated under former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and were reinforced by European allies. Tehran has repeatedly condemned these economic measures as part of the so-called "maximum pressure" campaign aimed at destabilizing the country. Iranian officials argue that such sanctions constitute hybrid warfare, disproportionately affecting the Iranian people while failing to achieve their intended political objectives.