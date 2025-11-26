Teams discover fate at Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16

November 26, 2025 - 15:46

TEHRAN – The Iranian football teams learned their opponents in the 2025-26 Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16.

Defending champions Esteghlal will play League Two Foolad Hormozgan in Bandar Abbas.

The winners of Tractor and Persepolis match will meet Shams Azar in a home match.

*Tractor/Persepolis vs Shams Azar
* Foolad vs Chadormalou
* Sepahan vs Kheybar
*Mes Rafsanjan vs Gol Gohar
*Havadar vs Saipa
*Malvan vs Mes Shahr-e Babak
 *Naft Gachsaran vs Paykan.

