Teams discover fate at Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16

TEHRAN – The Iranian football teams learned their opponents in the 2025-26 Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16.

Defending champions Esteghlal will play League Two Foolad Hormozgan in Bandar Abbas.

The winners of Tractor and Persepolis match will meet Shams Azar in a home match.

*Tractor/Persepolis vs Shams Azar

* Foolad vs Chadormalou

* Sepahan vs Kheybar

*Mes Rafsanjan vs Gol Gohar

*Havadar vs Saipa

*Malvan vs Mes Shahr-e Babak

*Naft Gachsaran vs Paykan.