Teams discover fate at Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16
November 26, 2025 - 15:46
TEHRAN – The Iranian football teams learned their opponents in the 2025-26 Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16.
Defending champions Esteghlal will play League Two Foolad Hormozgan in Bandar Abbas.
The winners of Tractor and Persepolis match will meet Shams Azar in a home match.
*Tractor/Persepolis vs Shams Azar
* Foolad vs Chadormalou
* Sepahan vs Kheybar
*Mes Rafsanjan vs Gol Gohar
*Havadar vs Saipa
*Malvan vs Mes Shahr-e Babak
*Naft Gachsaran vs Paykan.
