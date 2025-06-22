Over 100 killed in Gaza

TEHRAN – The U.S.-backed Israeli genocidal campaign kills many more Palestinians amid international inaction.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported that over 100 Palestinians were killed, several of whom were retrieved from under rubble, and 221 others were injured in 24 hours.

Hospitals have received the bodies of scores of civilians killed while seeking aid, along with more than 172 injured individuals.

Among those killed were 64 in Gaza City and the north of the enclave and 16 others who were waiting for aid assistance near the Netzarim Corridor, which splits north and south Gaza.

Reporters in the besieged territory have noted that 12 further Palestinians, including three children, were killed when Israeli occupation forces bombed a tent sheltering displaced people in Al-Shati Camp, west of Gaza City.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also confirmed casualties after Israeli aircraft targeted tents for displaced people near al-Quds Hospital, operated by the society in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in southwestern Gaza.

In another attack, five Palestinians were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit an inhabited house in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in eastern Gaza City. Three others were killed in a separate strike that targeted a group of civilians on Al-Jalaa Street in the western part of the city.

In southern Gaza, six Palestinians were killed and dozens injured when an Israeli occupation military vehicle shelled a crowd waiting for aid in the southwestern area of Khan Younis.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll from the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide on the Gaza Strip has risen to more than 55,706, with 130,101 injuries since October 7, 2023. This includes 5,471 deaths and 18,060 injuries since the Israeli occupation regime resumed its genocidal campaign on the coastal strip on March 18, 2025.

Many victims are still trapped under rubble or lying in the streets, where emergency and civil defense teams are unable to reach them.

