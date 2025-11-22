Wave of Israeli attacks targets southern Lebanon towns and valleys

Israeli forces renewed their aggression on Lebanon on Saturday with a series of airstrikes, targeting areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, in a continued violation of the ceasefire agreement.

According to Al Mayadeen, a series of strikes hit highland areas surrounding the towns of Tarayya and Shmestar in the Bekaa region, eastern Lebanon.

In the south, Israeli warplanes carried out raids on the Jabal al-Rafee area, the outskirts of the town of Sojod, and the al-Naqra valley near the town of Kfar Hamam.

Airstrikes also targeted wooded highlands in Iqlim al-Tuffah, al-Jarmaq, al-Mahmoudiya, and Kfar Hamam in successive waves. The al-Jabbour area also came under Israeli attacks.

Concurrently, Israeli media reported that its Air Force was conducting a wave of airstrikes in the Bekaa and Nabatieh regions.

Following the massive attacks, an Israeli drone targeted a car on a side road between Majdal Selm and Shaqra, killing its passenger, who was identified as a member of Houla's municipal council.

Later, an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun grenade on the town of Maroun al-Ras.