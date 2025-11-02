Ceasefire broken again: Israeli drone attack kills four in Southern Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon killed four people and injured three others, violating a ceasefire agreement, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Sunday, Anadolu reported.

An Israeli drone hit a vehicle on the Doha-Kafarman road in the Nabatieh district late Saturday, the official National News Agency reported.

The targeted vehicle was completely destroyed, and four people inside were killed. Two others on a passing motorcycle were also injured, the agency said.

The Israeli strike also shattered the windows of dozens of homes across Doha, a predominantly residential area, it added.

For its part, the Israeli army confirmed the attack, claiming that it had targeted Hezbollah officers.

Tension has mounted along the Lebanese-Israeli border in recent weeks, with Tel Aviv intensifying airstrikes in southern towns, despite the ceasefire that has been in place since November 2024.