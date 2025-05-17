Iran, Tajikistan eye closer ties as foreign ministers convene in Tehran

TEHRAN – Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who is visiting Iran to attend the 14th Tehran Dialogue Forum, held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday morning.

In their meeting, the two sides exchanged views on ways to further enhance economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, expand cultural and security collaboration, and facilitate people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

They highlighted the deep cultural, linguistic, and civilizational ties between the two countries and called for the strengthening of comprehensive relations within the framework of their historical and brotherly bonds.

The two foreign ministers also discussed recent regional and global developments, expressing concern over the situation in West Asia and underlining the need for continued regional cooperation—especially concerning Afghanistan.

Iran urges swift implementation of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty

During a meeting with Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi emphasized that swift implementation of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is essential for lasting stability and security in the region.

“Iran calls for the acceleration of the conclusion of a peace agreement between the two countries to stabilize lasting peace and assist in the process of comprehensive development and progress in the region,” Araghchi stated.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran, which maintains good relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, is ready to make every effort to expedite the signing and enforcement of the agreement.

In March, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on the text of a peace deal aimed at ending nearly four decades of conflict between the two South Caucasus neighbors. Under the agreement, Yerevan has accepted to relinquish its claims to Karabakh.

The long-contested region of Karabakh, which was the flashpoint of two major wars—in the 1990s and in 2020—has always been internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, which regained control of the area in a rapid one-day military operation.

Araghchi noted the strong relations between Iran and Armenia and reaffirmed Tehran’s willingness to further strengthen friendly ties based on mutual respect. He also reiterated Iran’s consistent position on the Iranian people’s right to peaceful nuclear energy and briefed the Armenian official on the latest developments in the indirect negotiations with the United States.

Grigoryan, for his part, praised the positive and growing ties between Armenia and Iran and expressed his country’s determination to expand comprehensive relations with Tehran, particularly in the economic and trade domains. He also provided an update on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and commended Iran’s support for Armenia’s national security, territorial integrity, and the peace initiative.