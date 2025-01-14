Armenia thanks Iran for backing its sovereignty

TEHRAN – Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its steadfast support of Armenia’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty during a high-level meeting with the Iranian Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The head and members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group of Iran’s Parliament held extensive discussions with Armenia’s President Khachaturyan during their official visit to Yerevan.

Highlighting the alignment of views between the two nations on regional peace and security, Khachaturyan commended Iran’s principled stance amid complex geopolitical challenges in the South Caucasus.

“Iran’s principled stance on supporting Armenia’s sovereignty is deeply appreciated, particularly in these complex times,” he added.

President Khachaturyan expressed his satisfaction with the steady growth of relations between Iran and Armenia in recent years. He reaffirmed the Armenian government’s determination to strengthen ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran across various sectors.

“Iran and Armenia share longstanding historical and cultural bonds, and my government remains committed to fostering this partnership further,” the Armenian President stated.

President Khachaturyan emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in fortifying bilateral relations. He described the visit of the Iranian Parliamentary Friendship Group as a vital step toward expanding collaboration between the two nations’ legislative bodies. He called for increased interaction between members of Iran’s Parliament and Armenia’s National Assembly, highlighting the role of parliamentarians in advancing mutual interests.

Speaking on behalf of the Iranian delegation, Ara Shaverdian, head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group, reiterated Iran’s foreign policy priority of fostering robust ties with its neighbors, emphasizing that Armenia holds a distinctive and strategic position in this framework. Shaverdian described the Iran-Armenia border as “a border of friendship and good neighborliness” and praised the enduring cultural and historical connections between the two nations.

Shaverdian also took the opportunity to underline Iran’s firm opposition to any changes in internationally recognized borders in the region. He stressed that any efforts to unblock transportation or communication corridors within Armenia’s territory must occur under Armenian sovereignty and territorial integrity. This statement resonated with concerns surrounding regional disputes and infrastructure negotiations.

Additionally, Shaverdian voiced Iran’s support for ongoing peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of dialogue in resolving conflicts and promoting stability in the South Caucasus.