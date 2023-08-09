Armenia praises Iran's contribution to regional stability

TEHRAN- Armenia’s Security Council secretary has lauded Iran’s contribution to regional security and stability.

Armen Valerii Grigoryan made the remarks on Tuesday in a meeting with Mahdi Sobhani, Iran’s ambassador to Yerevan.

Grigoryan emphasized the readiness of Armenia to advance comprehensive ties with Iran.

The continuation of political consultations, routine meetings of security officials, the importance of economic cooperation in fostering peace and stability in the region, as well as collaborative projects, were topics of discussion between the two parties.

For his part, Ambassador Sobhani said that mutual respect and trust are the cornerstones of ties between Iran and Armenia.

He also reaffirmed Iran’s will to improve ties with Armenia and contribute to regional peace and stability.

Iran and Armenia have a long history of cooperation dating back thousands of years, and they share a 44-kilometer-long border.

Armenia’s Grigoryan also held a phone call with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Council on Monday.

In the phone call, Ahmadian said that diplomacy and conversation are the greatest ways to settle international crises.

Ahmadian also said that Iran firmly backs the consolidation of enduring peace in the Caucasus region.

The security officials of Armenia and Iran also talked about a series of issues ranging from economic connections to issues of common concern, including events in the region.

Grigoryan congratulated Ahmadian on his new job and wished him luck, hoping that it would be beneficial to the friendly people of Iran.

In a meeting in Tehran last month, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also told Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan that Tehran respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all neighboring nations and vehemently opposes any geopolitical shift in the region.

“Any foreign intervention will only complicate issues. The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and hopes that these talks will help establish and strengthen peace and security in the region as much as possible,” Raisi pointed out.

The Iranian president also emphasized the value of strengthening ties with Armenia and declared that nothing could stop the development of ties.