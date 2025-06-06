Araghchi reaffirms Tehran’s commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty in high-level Beirut meetings

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed Tehran’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s independence, sovereignty, and reconstruction efforts during an official visit to Beirut, emphasizing that Iran seeks to open a new chapter in its long-standing relationship with Lebanon based on mutual respect and shared interests.

“I was pleased to return to beautiful Beirut,” Araghchi wrote on X following his meetings with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib. “In all meetings, I conveyed Iran’s full support for Lebanon’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and reconstruction — especially in the face of continued Israeli occupation.”

Araghchi stressed Tehran’s willingness to enhance bilateral cooperation across all sectors, adding that Iranian companies stand ready to assist Lebanon in rebuilding critical infrastructure damaged by years of conflict and Israeli aggression.

In his talks with Lebanese leaders, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s consistent backing of national unity in Lebanon through inclusive dialogue among all political and social groups. “Our hope is to open a new chapter in our centuries-old relationship,” he said, calling for regional cooperation anchored in shared interests and respect for national sovereignty.

Iran FM pays tribute to Nasrallah, urges defiance against Israeli aggression

During his stay, Araghchi also paid tribute to the late Hezbollah Resistance leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was martyred during Israeli airstrikes in September amid a sharp escalation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

Laying a wreath at Nasrallah’s gravesite, the Iranian diplomat praised his lifelong commitment to defending Lebanon and confronting Israeli aggression. “Victory belongs to Lebanon and the resistance,” he declared. “The Zionist regime’s defeat is inevitable.”

Quoting the late Imam Khomeini, Araghchi said, “Blood triumphs over the sword,” and expressed confidence that Nasrallah’s martyrdom would only strengthen the resolve and unity of the regional resistance front.

He noted that Hezbollah’s past triumphs against Israeli occupation — notably the Israeli army’s retreats in 2000 and 2006 — remain defining moments in the region’s modern history. “Nasrallah’s legacy continues to inspire and empower the resistance,” he added.

In remarks upon arrival at Rafic Hariri International Airport, Araghchi denounced the latest Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which claimed several civilian lives, including a Hezbollah official and his son. He underscored Iran’s firm opposition to such aggression and pledged continued diplomatic, moral, and developmental support to Lebanon.

“Iran has always defended Lebanon’s sovereignty and will continue to do so — especially against violations by the Zionist regime,” he told reporters. However, he firmly rejected any suggestion of interference in Lebanese internal affairs.

“Our support is rooted in friendship and solidarity, not political intrusion,” Araghchi clarified. “No regional country has the right to interfere in another’s domestic matters.”

Tehran-Cairo ties also on the rise

Before arriving in Lebanon, Araghchi visited Cairo, where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. Describing the talks as “very important,” Araghchi said ties between the two regional heavyweights have entered a new phase of diplomatic engagement.

“After many years, Iran-Egypt relations have moved into a new era defined by trust and political cooperation,” he wrote in Arabic on X. As two ancient civilizations with regional influence, he said, Tehran and Cairo share a common responsibility to promote peace and stability in West Asia.

Araghchi also met with former Egyptian foreign ministers Amr Moussa, Nabil Fahmy, and Mohamed Orabi for a working dinner, where discussions reportedly focused on regional developments and prospects for cooperation.