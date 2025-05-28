Lebanese government violates its own constitution

SOUTH LEBANON — During his speech at the Arab Media Summit in Dubai, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam claimed that the Lebanese project is based on “liberation from the duality of arms.”

Salam claimed that his project “is based on the interdependence of reform and sovereignty, which requires the exclusivity of arms, meaning that we must liberate ourselves from the duality of arms, which led to the duality of decision-making and the loss of the national state project.”

Salam added, “Our vision for Lebanon is not a fantasy, but a realistic project: a state of law and institutions, not a state of quotas and clientelism, a state of sovereignty, not subservience, a state of decision-making, not an arena of conflict.”

He emphasized that “we want a Lebanon that owns its own decisions in peace and war, a Lebanon rooted in its Arab identity and affiliation, open to the world, and capable of serving as a bridge of communication between East and West.”

MP Ali Ammar, a member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the parliament, commented on Salam’s provocative statements, urging him to form an emergency task force to extricate the country from its social, economic, educational, and livelihood crises.

Ammar hoped that Salam “would not rely too heavily on nonsense that many before them have tried in order to gain foreign approval.”

The Hezbollah MP added, “We have not forgotten the Camp David Conference, the Madrid Conference, the Wadi Araba Conference, or any other conferences under the pretext of arranging peace in the region. None of them were effective, as the land was not liberated. On the contrary, the Israeli enemy persisted in its aggression and oppression, illegally annexing the Golan Heights and continuing to occupy large areas of land, especially in Lebanon, through the so-called Five Points and other borders that it crosses from time to time.”

The five sites overlooking Lebanese towns and the occupied Palestinian territories are: the Labbouneh site, the Jabal Blat site, the Jabal al-Bat site, the site between Markaba and Houla, and the Tallet al-Hamams site.

Reportedly, the Israeli colonial regime also tends to establish two more sites in Labbouneh and Adaisseh.

These strategic sites, in addition to the security belt established by the Israeli enemy (extending from south of Naqoura to the Shebaa Farms heights, 102 meters long and 96 km² wide), confirm, for the thousandth time, the enemy’s expansionist colonial nature.

Unfortunately, Salam and Lebanon’s anti-Resistance team fool themselves by ignoring that the Zionists were the first to violate Lebanon’s sovereignty and interfere in its affairs, amid international silence and involvement of some far-right forces who claim to be committed to national sovereignty.

In addition to the five points, Israel occupies seven Lebanese villages (Hounein, Malkiyeh, Salha, Abel al-Qamh, Nabi Yusha, Qadas, and Tarbikha). It also occupies the village of Ghajar, areas belonging to the village of Al-Mari, others belonging to Shebaa, and Kfar Shuba, in addition to vast areas of the maritime border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.

The continued occupation creates a motive among all Lebanese to liberate them, as “it is not permissible to abandon or relinquish any part of the Lebanese lands” based on Article 2 of the Lebanese Constitution, which Nawaf Salam has recently violated when he changed the constitutional name of “Resistance and Liberation Day” to “Liberation Day,” as if the land had been liberated on its own without any resistance!!!

Liberation is the responsibility of the Lebanese people, according to paragraph D of the preamble to the constitution, and the people are the source of authority, who voted for the resistance in the recent elections, so why does the Lebanese government violate the constitution, which it claims to be keen to implement?