Israel undergoing an 'epidemic of infiltration', says Iran intelligence minister

TEHRAN — Iran’s Intelligence Minister says Israel is undergoing an “epidemic of infiltration,” as multiple Israeli media outlets report unprecedented levels of espionage cases linked to Iranian intelligence, including penetration of one of Israel’s largest air force bases.

During a provincial visit to Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib said the Zionist regime has publicly acknowledged deep security breaches, including the arrest of an Air Force officer accused of transferring nuclear-related documents and classified military material to Iran.

“These developments reflect the capability and power of the Iranian nation and its military, intelligence, and security institutions,” Khatib said.

He added that the 12-day confrontation between Iran, the United States, and Israel had exposed deep vulnerabilities within the Israeli security establishment, resulting in a decline in the regime’s “standing, popularity, and prestige” internationally.

On June 13, 2025, the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked attack on Iranian territory, triggering a 12-day war that claimed the lives of well over 1,000 Iranians, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The United States also got involved in the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites. The stated justification for the aggression was to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, a claim for which neither Israel nor the U.S. provided any evidence.

Following the arrest of the spy, Israel’s Channel 15 reported that Iran has infiltrated some of the Israeli army’s most sensitive and strategic military installations, including the Hatzerim Airbase—one of the largest air force bases in the country.

Channel 14’s military desk described the extent of Iranian infiltration as “truly unbelievable and astonishing.”

Halil Biton Rozin, the military and security correspondent for Channel 14, said the pace at which Israelis are being arrested for spying for Iran is unprecedented.

“The number of Israelis arrested for spying for Iran is unbelievable and astonishing. It shows how dire the situation is,” he said on air. “We are dealing with a serious phenomenon, and harsh punishments must be imposed for espionage—perhaps then this phenomenon will stop.”

Israeli outlet Ynet reported Thursday that 22-year-old Rafael Reuveni of Be’er Sheva was indicted for communicating with an Iranian handler via Telegram and providing sensitive military information in exchange for money.

He reportedly shared personnel estimates, emergency procedures, and details about his military base, and pledged to alert his Iranian contact if the base moved to wartime readiness.

The case is being investigated by Shin Bet and the police.

Earlier this week, i24News reported that 27-year-old Shimon Azarzar from Kiryat Yam was charged with prolonged contact with Iranian intelligence agents, transmitting photos and coordinates of sensitive Israeli sites. He is accused of exploiting his girlfriend, an IDF reservist, to obtain information about Air Force installations.

In another case from November, 23-year-old Yosef Ein Eli of Tiberias was arrested for receiving thousands of shekels to collect intelligence for Iran on hotels, IDF soldiers, and senior officials. He was detained in a joint Shin Bet–Lahav 433 investigation.

Khatib said Iran had acquired a “treasure trove” of intelligence from inside Israel, including millions of pages of documents covering nuclear weapons projects—past and present—joint programs with the U.S. and European states, and the internal structure of Israeli nuclear institutions.

He noted that both personnel inside Israeli institutions and ordinary civilians cooperated with Iranian intelligence out of financial motives or resentment toward the Israeli prime minister.