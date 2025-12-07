Handala names Iron Dome architects in devastating leak

TEHRAN – In another operation in its cyber campaign against Israel’s military establishment, the pro-Palestine hacking collective Handala has published the detailed identities of what it calls the “main architects” of the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The group exposed over a dozen individuals on Saturday, branding the defense shield a “brittle illusion” and a “global joke.”

The operation follows Handala’s infiltration of the vehicle of Israeli nuclear scientist Yitzhak Gertz just days earlier, and its recent exposure of ten Unit 8200 operatives—the signals-intelligence division long accused of systematic surveillance and blackmail against Palestinians.

These successive strikes highlight a relentless campaign aimed at dismantling Israel’s aura of “technological superiority.”

Handala ridiculed Israel’s military establishment, declaring that the architects of the Iron Dome “cannot even secure their own identities, let alone the skies above them.” The group further urged Tel Aviv to “invest less in propaganda and more in real protection.”

The group released personal and professional histories, contact information, and specific roles of the engineers and technicians involved. Among those exposed:

- Ronen Miller and Schlomo Cohen — senior software engineers who developed DSP algorithms and led Iron Dome projects at IAI and mPrest.

- Chen Sarig — system engineer specializing in radar and command-and-control systems at Elta and Elisra.

- Ram Alon — veteran technology leader with multiple patents tied to Iron Dome.

- Denis Zarfin — data scientist previously working on Iron Dome projects at Elbit Systems.

- Gal Wainberg — former Iron Dome radar technician and team leader in the Israeli Air Force.

- Sapir Aharoni — served as an Operations Sergeant in Iron Dome Defense Systems.

- Others include Andrey Ostrovsky (R&D Engineering Manager), Moshe Shem-Tov (QA Manager with 25 years in defense systems), Simion Novikov (algorithm developer for the Israeli Air Force), and Stefan Gegel (full-stack developer).

Handala has also offered a $10,000 reward for verified information leading to the location or apprehension of each operative.

Israeli technologies are widely viewed as enabling policies and practices that prolong military occupation and facilitate military atrocities and entrench systematic repression inside the occupied territories.

Handala’s disclosures expose the fragility of Israel’s defense systems, turning symbols of strength into liabilities. By stripping the Iron Dome’s architects of anonymity, the group warns the system “failed to shield its creators”, leaving Israel’s defense elite with nowhere to hide.