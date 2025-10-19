Handala hacker group exposes 17 “architects of destruction” in Israeli military 

The pro-Palestinian hacker group Handala has released what it says are the identities and personal details of 17 senior Israeli military scientists, describing the disclosure as “the beginning of accountability for the architects of war and destruction.”

Handala announced the leak as part of what it has called its weekly campaign, which it describes as “a surgical dismantling of the networks of oppression, every Saturday.”

“This week’s disclosure is unprecedented,” the group said in its statement. “For the first time, we are revealing the identities and highly confidential personal details of 17 senior military scientists—men and women at the very core of the regime’s war machine. These individuals are not anonymous cogs in the system; they are the architects of destruction and the masterminds behind weapons that have brought fear, suffering, and death upon countless innocent civilians.”

The group added: “The world now knows who you are and what you have done. You can no longer hide behind your titles or your guards. The time of accountability for your crimes against humanity is no longer a distant nightmare—it has arrived at your doorstep.”

This latest publication follows a similar leak last week, when Handala disclosed the names of 15 Israeli officials it labeled “war criminals.” The group has positioned these actions as part of a broader campaign to expose those it views as responsible for military actions against Palestinians.