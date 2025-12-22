Archaeologist says pomegranate origin traces back to the Iranian plateau

TEHRAN--Pomegranate is not only a plant native to the Iranian plateau, but also a symbol of civilization that has been present in Iranian culture as a symbol of fertility, blessing, and continuity of life, at least since the Iron Age until today, and rituals such as Yalda Night are a direct continuation of this ancient tradition.

Citing archaeological evidence, iconography, and ritual data, archaeologist Ruhollah Shirazi said that pomegranate is a plant whose origin is firmly believed to be Iranian plateau, and from this land it made its way to the Mediterranean basin and ancient Rome; to the point that in Latin it was known as an apple with many seeds, Miras Aria wrote.

Referring to the botanical and cultural history of pomegranates in Iran, he said that pomegranates are native to Iran.

He added that the oldest archaeological evidence related to pomegranate iconography in Iran dates back to the Iron Age, around the 13th and 12th centuries BC.

Shirazi explained that numerous examples of golden ornamental objects in the shape of pomegranates – including necklaces and earrings – have been discovered from ancient graves at sites such as Marlik near the city of Roudbar, and have been recorded and published in official archaeological reports.

Shirazi continued that similar evidence has been found in western Iran, especially in Kordestan and sites such as Zivieh, which include plaques and decorative objects with pomegranate motifs. Also, the discovery of a pomegranate-shaped bell from Gohar Tepeh in Mazandaran, which belongs to the Iron Age I and II layers, shows the symbolic importance of this fruit in the geographical area of Iran, he added.

Referring to the Achaemenid era, the archaeologist stated: “In the Achaemenid era, our data on pomegranates becomes much more extensive. Golden earrings and necklaces with pomegranate motifs, including prominent artifacts discovered in sites such as Jubaji, are evidence of the prominent status of this symbol in the courtly and ritual culture of the Achaemenids; artifacts that are currently kept in the National Museum of Iran.”

Regarding one of the symbols in the Achaemenid reliefs, he said that the branch seen in the hand of Darius the Great is often interpreted as a lotus, but considering the anatomical features, it is possible to consider the possibility that this plant is actually a branch of a pomegranate flower.

Shirazi emphasized the symbolic dimension of the pomegranate and said: “Pomegranate carries deep ritual meanings in ancient Iran. Due to its spherical shape, high crown, bright color and regular seeds, this fruit has always been a symbol of fertility, abundance and blessing and has been directly linked to the goddess of water, Anahita; just as it was associated with the goddess Ishtar in Mesopotamia.”

He added: “In the Sassanid era, the pomegranate reached its symbolic peak. In Zoroastrian texts, the pomegranate tree is considered a sacred tree, and its branches, the baresman (barsom), or sacred bundle of twigs, were the ritual tools of Zoroastrian priests, known as Mobads, in the fire worship ceremony. This indicates the deep connection of the pomegranate with the intellectual and religious system of Iranians.”

The archaeologist continued that the role of pomegranate is abundantly seen in Sassanid plaster carvings, especially in Tisfoon, as well as the example identified in western Iran by archaeologist Dr. Leila Khosravi.

In addition, the image of pomegranate on Sassanid silver vessels, plates, and jars in court scenes and daily life indicates the widespread presence of this symbol in Sassanid world, he pointed out.

Summarizing this historical process, he emphasized that given this continuity of 3,200 years, it can be said with confidence that the presence of pomegranates in modern Iranian rituals, especially Yalda Night, is a continuation of a deep and rooted civilizational tradition. Today's popular beliefs about pomegranates as a symbol of health, blessing, and abundance reflect the same ancient Iranian ideas, he added.

He concluded by noting that undoubtedly, the existing evidence shows that this tradition is at least 3,200 years old, and it is very likely that its history goes back to even older periods; periods for which archaeological or botanical evidence has not yet been discovered, and it is hoped that the future research will be able to reveal these missing links.

