UNESCO-listed Tehran palace hosts exhibit of ebru arts

TEHRAN — An exhibition of paintings created in the ebru style opened to visitors on Monday at Golestan Palace, Tehran’s only UNESCO World Heritage site.

Titled “A Friendship Between Water and Colors,” the exhibition is being held in collaboration with the Iranian National Committee of the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

According to IRIB, the exhibition, which features the artworks of Maryam Shahin, an artist from Istanbul, Turkey, is being held at Marble Throne (Takht-e Marmar), the western wing of Golestan Palace and will run until December 29. The ongoing event can be visited on all days of the week, according to the complex’s working hours.

The exhibition is dedicated to introducing the traditional and authentic art of Ebru art (painting on water); an art in which colors float on the surface of the water and the artist creates unique and original patterns with special tools.

Shahin, who currently lives in Iran, has presented her works to the public based on this ancient technique. A live Ebru art workshop was also held for the opening ceremony of this exhibition, where interested parties could learn about the stages and methods of performing this art in a practical way.

This artistic event provides an opportunity for the audience to experience firsthand one of the less-seen manifestations of the region's traditional art in a historical and cultural atmosphere.

KD

