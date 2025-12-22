Nahavand’s tumulus-shaped tomb could shed light on Seleucid era: archaeologist

TEHRAN – An Iranian archaeologist has said the discovery of a tumulus-shaped ancient tomb near the city of Nahavand could reveal new details about the Seleucid period, citing it as the only known tumulus in Iran dated to that era.

Mohsen Khanjan, head of the Hamedan branch of the Iranology Foundation, said the site has significant archaeological and historical value and could clarify unknown aspects of Seleucid rule in western Iran.

Khanjan presented his findings in a specialized archaeology session held on the sidelines of the international conference “Hegmataneh and the Cultural-Historical Landscape of Hamedan,” according to state media reports.

He said Nagarechi Hill, an eight-meter-high mound located southeast of Nahavand on the edge of the city’s gardens, has been referenced in travel accounts from the Qajar period, including those of Naser al-Din Shah.

Khanjan said Nahavand was an important city during the Seleucid period and that the potential presence of the Laodicea temple in the area supports the hypothesis that the tumulus may be the burial place of a high-ranking military commander, satrap, or ruler from that era.

He added that archaeological evidence suggests a link between the Laodicea temple and Nagarechi Hill, with excavations leading to what appears to be a Seleucid-period tumulus tomb, the first of its kind identified in Iran.

According to Khanjan, Nahavand gained prominence during the reign of Antiochus III, when it became one of the kingdom’s key cities and the Laodicea temple was constructed and promoted for worship.

He said that due to the limited number of surviving Seleucid-era remains in Iran, little is known about Greek urban architecture and burial customs in the region, and that discoveries at Nagarechi Hill could provide insight into Seleucid funerary practices and their interaction with Iranian traditions.

Khanjan said further study of the tumulus, alongside other sites such as Laodicea, could improve understanding of historical developments in western Iran during the Seleucid period and contribute to archaeological research and cultural tourism in the region.

