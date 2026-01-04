Handala leaks private photos, videos from former Israeli minister’s phone

Pro-Palestine hacking collective Handala announced Saturday it had breached the iPhone of former Israeli justice minister Ayelet Shaked, obtaining her private messages, documents, and other sensitive material.

According to The Cradle, the group wrote: “This time, our target was none other than Ayelet Shaked,” adding that her confidential information on Hamas, Iran, and internal decisions was now in their hands.

Handala released photos and videos from Shaked’s phone, including her as a soldier with a rifle, signing Justice Ministry documents, celebrating her birthday at Kardan real estate (where she became chair in 2023), visiting a military base during the war on Gaza, and accusing pro-Netanyahu journalist Yinon Magal of defending aid deliveries to Gaza.

The group claimed to have 50 videos and promised more leaks, declaring “in the cyber world, there are no red lines.”

On the same day, Handala published names and photos of 15 alleged Israeli SIGINT officers and offered a $50,000 bounty for information.

This follows a string of similar claims by the collective, including the December 28, 2025, hack of Tzachi Braverman—a close aide to PM Netanyahu—exposing financial records and corruption.

Handala also targeted former PM Naftali Bennett in “Operation Octopus” in December, leaking 1,900 chat conversations and contact lists for senior officials.